Don’t even think of failing to pay for SHIF even for a month because the consequences are deadly – Look!





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Kenyans who fail to make monthly contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) risk having their benefits coverage suspended under the new health policy.

As detailed by the Social Health Authority (SHA), the suspension will only be lifted once an individual resumes their payments.

All Kenyans above the age of 25 years will be making monthly contributions towards the new health insurance coverage.

Those who fall into this category and are unemployed will pay a monthly contribution of Ksh300 to the Authority.

On the other hand, those who are employed or earn an income will be making contributions at the rate of 2.75 per cent of their income or salary.

"Households are required to register all eligible members and contribute to the fund, ensuring coverage for all dependents.”

"Members who fail to make contributions may face suspension of benefits until contributions are resumed," the Authority stated on its website.

On the other hand, vulnerable Kenyans will have their contribution catered for by relevant government authorities.

"Contributions to a Social Health Authority shall be through payroll deductions for employed individuals, direct contributions from self-employed individuals, and government subsidies for indigent and vulnerable populations," the Authority stated.

SHIF is set to be rolled out from July 1. However, the registration Nationwide registration will commence on June 22.

