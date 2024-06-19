Don’t even think of failing to pay for SHIF even for a month because the consequences are deadly – Look!

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Kenyans who fail to make monthly contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) risk having their benefits coverage suspended under the new health policy.
As detailed by the Social Health
Authority (SHA), the suspension will only be lifted once an individual resumes
their payments.
All Kenyans above the age of 25
years will be making monthly contributions towards the new health insurance
coverage.
Those who fall into this
category and are unemployed will pay a monthly contribution of Ksh300 to the
Authority.
On the other hand, those who are
employed or earn an income will be making contributions at the rate of
2.75 per cent of their income or salary.
"Households are required to
register all eligible members and contribute to the fund, ensuring coverage for
all dependents.”
"Members who fail to make
contributions may face suspension of benefits until contributions are
resumed," the Authority stated on its website.
On the other hand, vulnerable
Kenyans will have their contribution catered for by relevant government
authorities.
"Contributions to a Social
Health Authority shall be through payroll deductions for employed individuals,
direct contributions from self-employed individuals, and government subsidies
for indigent and vulnerable populations," the Authority stated.
SHIF is set to be rolled out
from July 1. However, the registration Nationwide registration will commence on
June 22.
