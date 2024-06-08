RIHANNA trolls her fans with 'I'm retired' T-shirt after refusing to release an album for over eight years (PHOTOs)

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Singer Rihanna playfully trolled her fans who have been begging for new music from her as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday, June 6.
The nine-time Grammy winner, 36, hopped out of the
backseat of a black SUV rocking a blue T-shirt that referred to her as
'retired.'
She completed her looks with a navy blue mermaid-style
skirt, red Puma sneakers, and a bright green Bottega Veneta bag.
Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti and has,
instead, shifted her focus on her billion-dollar beauty empire.
She frustrated fans earlier this week by announcing that she will soon launch her own hair line as one tweeted out: 'You releasing everything but the album!'
