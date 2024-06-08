Plus-sized Miss Alabama hits back at trolls who branded her an 'unhealthy embarrassment'







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Plus-sized winner of a Miss Alabama beauty contest has hit back at trolls who called her an 'unhealthy embarrassment'.

Sara Milliken, 23, recently won the top prize in the National American Miss pageant. But her joy was short-lived, as trolls quickly began taunting her about her appearance.

'Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people,' she told WKRG.

'Even though I'm not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves.'

Blaine Tom Mieroughts, who left a harsh comment, wrote: 'I thought it was a beauty pageant.'

Randy Hicks added: 'Is that actually considered attractive in Alabama?'

John Mason said: 'This should have been (M)iss Jack in the Box winner,' a cruel reference to the fast food chain.

Among the nice comments was one from Tracie Stephens-Brooks, who wrote: 'To know is to love her. This young lady has a heart of gold and will give anyone in need a helping hand. A beautiful obese diva with style, sass and a lot of class.'

Samantha Thrash Duff added: 'So proud of her! We watched her all weekend and prayed hard that she would come home with that title! She is an amazing, sweet young woman and is going to do great things!;

And David Junior said: 'Great to finally not see some 100lb, blonde hair blue eyes who wants world peace win! Congrats to Alabama and this Queen!'

Meanwhile, Miss Alabama won't let harsh criticism hold her back as she prepares for the national final which will be held in Florida over Thanksgiving.

'I'll be honest, it got to me for about five minutes,' she added . 'Their words can hurt, even if it is online.

'I've always wanted to spread positivity, and this kind of put me in a position to do exactly that.'

Scoring in the pageant is based on 'personality, confidence and communication', according to organizers.

'Braces, glasses, skin problems, varying heights, weights, and appearances, are all a part of creating the special and unique individual that you are and that we want to celebrate,' the website states.

Milliken admitted she was shocked by the response to her win, but has since received an influx of support from across the world gaining 2,500 followers across Instagram and Facebook in a single night.

'No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to,' Milliken said following her victory.

'I met so many amazing and accomplished women. That was definitely the best part.'