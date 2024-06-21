REX MASAI’s killer in panic as IPOA goes after him and the entire police for the atrocities committed against unarmed Gen Zs





Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called upon Kenyans to submit complaints regarding police conduct amid the ongoing Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

This comes even as police killed one of the Gen Z protestors by the name Rex Masai who was shot at a close range yesterday in the CBD.

In a series of tweets, the Authority expressed openness to receiving complaints related to police behaviour, despite the unrest caused by demonstrations against the Finance Bill in different parts of the country.

Citizens willing to lodge complaints against any member of the National Police Service are encouraged to use the following contacts:

Toll-free No.: 1559 (free of charge)

Eldoret: 0204403548

Nairobi: 0792532627; 0773999000; 0204906000

Garissa: 0791559346

Mombasa: 0799019998

Kisumu: 0799862244

Nakuru: 0736435616

Kakamega: 0204403549

Meru: 0777490652

Nyeri: 0202004664

This comes a day after the policing oversight authority deployed its officers to begin monitoring activities on how the National Police Service (NPS) has conducted public order management during the demonstrations over the Finance Bill in various counties.

The authority further noted the already used excessive force during order management posing serious injuries to both protestors and the police.



"We have recorded two serious injuries amongst members of the NPS which occurred during tear gas canister deployment," read part of the statement issued on Wednesday.

The Oversight Authority urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate equipment handling training for cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST