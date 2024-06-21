REX MASAI’s killer in panic as IPOA goes after him and the entire police for the atrocities committed against unarmed Gen Zs

Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called upon Kenyans to submit complaints regarding police conduct amid the ongoing Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.
This comes even as police killed
one of the Gen Z protestors by the name Rex Masai who was shot at a close
range yesterday in the CBD.
In a series of tweets, the
Authority expressed openness to receiving complaints related to police
behaviour, despite the unrest caused by demonstrations against the Finance
Bill in different parts of the country.
Citizens willing to lodge
complaints against any member of the National Police Service are encouraged to
use the following contacts:
Toll-free No.: 1559 (free of
charge)
Eldoret: 0204403548
Nairobi: 0792532627; 0773999000; 0204906000
Garissa: 0791559346
Mombasa: 0799019998
Kisumu: 0799862244
Nakuru: 0736435616
Kakamega: 0204403549
Meru: 0777490652
Nyeri: 0202004664
This comes a day after the policing oversight authority deployed its officers to begin monitoring activities on how the National Police Service (NPS) has conducted public order management during the demonstrations over the Finance Bill in various counties.
The authority further noted the
already used excessive force during order management posing serious injuries to
both protestors and the police.
"We have recorded two serious injuries amongst members of the NPS which occurred during tear gas canister deployment," read part of the statement issued on Wednesday.
The Oversight Authority urged
the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate equipment handling training
for cops.
