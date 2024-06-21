Clearer photos of NDUMBA MURANGIRI, the rogue cop who shot dead a protester in Nairobi CBD - He is an errand boy for Central Police Station OCPD





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Netizens have unmasked the identity of the rogue police officer who shot dead a 29-year-old protester in Nairobi Central Business District during anti-finance bill protests.

The rogue officer identified as Isaiah Murangiri alias Ndumba is reportedly an errand boy for Central Police Station OCPD.

He was captured on camera shooting Rex Kanyike Masai during the Thursday protests that rocked the city.

One of the police officers exposed his identity even as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) announces an investigation into the shooting incident.

The incident has caused widespread outrage and calls for justice across the nation.

IPOA's Chairperson, Anne Makori, emphasized that the authority has already launched an investigation into the fatal shooting and has established contact with Masai's family.

See photos of the killer cop.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.