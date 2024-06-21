See what rogue police officers told REX KANYIKE’s friend, ALEX, after shooting him during protests - Askari Wa Kenya Ni wanyama.





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Rex Kanyike is among the list of victims who have died due to police brutality after he was shot dead by a rogue police officer from Central Police Station along Kimathi Street.

The 29-year-old man was protesting against the punitive finance bill with his friends when a plain-clothed police officer shot him at close range.

It is now emerging that the ruthless cops watched as Rex fought for his life.

His friend, Alex, requested the cops to help carry him to a nearby hospital but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

They told him “ Wacha Akufe”( let him die).

Rex was not armed but the blood-thirsty cop went ahead and killed him.

Revealing the circumstances surrounding Rex’s death, activist Boniface Mwangi tweeted;

“In Rex Kanyike’s pocket were his Identification Card, and phone.

"He wasn’t armed. He knew that Kenya Police harasses any young person who walks around without an ID.

"After the police shot him, his friend Alex, asked the police to help carry him, they told him “Wacha akufe!”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.