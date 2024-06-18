Revolution looming as dozens of protesters arrested chant ‘Ruto Must Go’ at Central Police Station (VIDEO).

The protesters, mostly
consisting of the youth, were arrested and taken to Central Police Station
where they chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans in the presence of police.
They chanted the slogans in
unison as police tried to calm them down in vain.
Some major tax proposals in
the bill were dropped after a Tuesday morning meeting between ruling party MPs
and President William Ruto.
The chairperson of the finance committee,
Kuria Kimani, said the proposal to introduce a 16% VAT tax on bread had been
dropped.
Other levies that had prompted debate and
have been amended include a proposed 2.5% motor vehicle annual tax that was to
be placed on insurance.
A proposed tax on goods that degrade the
environment will also be amended to apply only to imported goods to encourage
local manufacturing.
Ruto last month defended the proposed taxes
saying the country must be financially self-sustaining.
“The whole principle is that you must live
within your means,” he said.
“I persuaded and I made a case to the people
of Kenya that we must begin to enhance our revenue,” Ruto added.
Scenes outside Central Police Station; arrested protestors chanting “Ruto Must Go”— Diana Ngao, ACIM (@DianaNgao) June 18, 2024
Power to the people ✊#FreeOccupyProtestors #OccupyParliament #RejectFinanceBill pic.twitter.com/x6rBbDc3Fh
