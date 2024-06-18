Revolution looming as dozens of protesters arrested chant ‘Ruto Must Go’ at Central Police Station (VIDEO).









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Dozens of protesters have been arrested in Nairobi in ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament.

The protesters, mostly consisting of the youth, were arrested and taken to Central Police Station where they chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans in the presence of police.

They chanted the slogans in unison as police tried to calm them down in vain.

Some major tax proposals in the bill were dropped after a Tuesday morning meeting between ruling party MPs and President William Ruto.

The chairperson of the finance committee, Kuria Kimani, said the proposal to introduce a 16% VAT tax on bread had been dropped.

Other levies that had prompted debate and have been amended include a proposed 2.5% motor vehicle annual tax that was to be placed on insurance.

A proposed tax on goods that degrade the environment will also be amended to apply only to imported goods to encourage local manufacturing.

Ruto last month defended the proposed taxes saying the country must be financially self-sustaining.

“The whole principle is that you must live within your means,” he said.

“I persuaded and I made a case to the people of Kenya that we must begin to enhance our revenue,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.