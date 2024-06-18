A woman shocked after her husband announced their divorce on Facebook without her knowledge - Accuses him of having an affair with their female neighbour.





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A man identified as December Nwadoro has announced his divorce from his wife, Anawanti Divine, 16 months after they tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.

December and Divine tied the knot on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at a ceremony in the Pentecostal Revival Ministry (PREM).

He apologised for the shock his marriage dissolution announcement may cause people.

December's post read: "It is of utmost importance to inform and notify the general public of my decision to terminate and dissolve my marital conjugation with Mrs Anawanti Divine whom I got married to prior now.

He reiterated that henceforth, he was no longer in any marital bond with his wife due to irreconcilable and complicated reasons.

December explained that his marriage had become toxic and life-threatening.

"Forthwith, she shouldn't be addressed as my wife and she is free to remarry upon this public notification as she has returned back to her parents house," he continued.

The husband noted that considering their short marriage, he knew the decision would seem unexpected to most people.

He, therefore, requested to be forgiven for whatever shock or inconvenience the notice may cause.

"Thank you all for your unalloyed support and care always," he concluded.

The man's estranged wife, Anawanti Divine, revealed that she was shocked but offered a response.

She claimed that he was having an affair with their female neighbour, whom she suspects to have used charms to woo her husband.

December has changed his marital status on Facebook to 'divorced'.









