A woman shocked after her husband announced their divorce on Facebook without her knowledge - Accuses him of having an affair with their female neighbour.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A man identified as December Nwadoro has announced his divorce from his wife, Anawanti Divine, 16 months after they tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.
December and Divine tied the knot
on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at a ceremony in the Pentecostal Revival
Ministry (PREM).
He apologised for the shock his
marriage dissolution announcement may cause people.
December's post read: "It is
of utmost importance to inform and notify the general public of my decision to
terminate and dissolve my marital conjugation with Mrs Anawanti Divine whom I
got married to prior now.
He reiterated that henceforth, he was no
longer in any marital bond with his wife due to irreconcilable and complicated
reasons.
December explained that his marriage had
become toxic and life-threatening.
"Forthwith, she shouldn't be
addressed as my wife and she is free to remarry upon this public notification
as she has returned back to her parents house," he continued.
The husband noted that considering
their short marriage, he knew the decision would seem unexpected to most
people.
He, therefore, requested to be forgiven for
whatever shock or inconvenience the notice may cause.
"Thank you all for your unalloyed support
and care always," he concluded.
The man's estranged wife, Anawanti
Divine, revealed that she was shocked but offered a response.
She claimed that he was having an
affair with their female neighbour, whom she suspects to have used charms to
woo her husband.
