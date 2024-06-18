Mr. Moneybags: SUDI donates Ksh 20 million in a harambee and walks away as if he had done nothing (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, was the chief guest in a Harambee where he displayed his financial muscles by donating millions of shillings.

The vocal MP donated Ksh 20 million and walked away as if he had done nothing, leaving those in attendance shocked.

Sudi has been donating millions of shillings every weekend in harambees, especially during church fundraising ceremonies, even as Kenyans question the source of the money he has been splashing around.

Word has it that he is among the powerful cartels milking Nairobi County dry through fraudulent tenders and other shady deals.

His company has been contracted to collect garbage in Nairobi and it is believed that he has been receiving billions of shillings from the county government.

Watch a video of him dishing out millions of shillings in a harambee.

Oscar Sudi donated Sh. 20 million and walked away as if he had done nothing. That's pocket change to him. pic.twitter.com/hQvwgMsLQR — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) June 17, 2024

