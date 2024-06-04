Revolution brewing in Western Kenya as an ODM MP ‘dumps’ RAILA for NATEMBEYA’s Tawe Movement to send WETANGULA and MUDAVADI home





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – A revolution is brewing in Western Kenya to remove National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi from leadership for doing nothing for the region.

The man leading the revolution to rescue Luhyas from Mudavadi and Wetangula’s grip is none other than Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya with his ‘Tawe Movement’.

Natembeya has received massive support from Western leaders across the political divide.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi is among those who joined leaders advocating for leadership change in the Western region.

Speaking in Kakamega County, Amisi backed the 'Tawe Movement', saying Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in leadership.

The ODM party lawmaker said the push to replace Mudavadi and Wetangula as the kingpins of the Western region was not a joke.

Amisi claimed the leaders had held key government positions since his childhood, but there was nothing to celebrate for the people of the Mulembe nation.

"People of Kakamega, if you hear us talk about 'Tawe', it is not a joke; it's not child's play.

"We are not mad people. When I was three years old, Mudavadi was the minister for transport, and Moses Wetangula was the lawyer to the late President Daniel Moi.

"But there was no toilet named after them or even a shade for Mama Mboga," Amisi said amid cheers from the crowd.

Amisi argued that Mudavadi and Wetangula wasted chances to become the president of this country, adding that it would be difficult for them to succeed President William Ruto.

"We are saying that if you want to be president, 40 years is enough. We have respect for them, but 40 years is enough. We need a generational change," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST