Patient, 74, thought to be dead found alive at funeral home

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A hospice patient thought to be dead turned out to be alive and was found breathing by funeral home workers in Nebraska, according to police.
Constance Glantz, 74, had been pronounced dead Monday
morning, June 3, at the Lincoln nursing home where she’d been in hospice care
and was transferred to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral
Home, according to ABC News.
But as a funeral home worker tended to her body just before
noon, they noticed her breathing and staff immediately began performing CPR and
called authorities.
Glantz was rushed to a nearby hospital, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said, where she is being treated and is still alive.
“It’s a very unusual case,” said Lancaster County Chief
Deputy Ben Houchin.
“Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever
gotten to this point before.”
The nursing home is not expected to face any charges, as
Glantz’s stay in the hospice center meant her death was expected by staff and
there was nothing suspicious about her apparent death.
“We have not been able to find any criminal intent by the
nursing home but the investigation is ongoing,” Houchin said.
0 Comments