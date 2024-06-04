Patient, 74, thought to be dead found alive at funeral home







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A hospice patient thought to be dead turned out to be alive and was found breathing by funeral home workers in Nebraska, according to police.

Constance Glantz, 74, had been pronounced dead Monday morning, June 3, at the Lincoln nursing home where she’d been in hospice care and was transferred to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home, according to ABC News.

But as a funeral home worker tended to her body just before noon, they noticed her breathing and staff immediately began performing CPR and called authorities.

Glantz was rushed to a nearby hospital, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said, where she is being treated and is still alive.





“It’s a very unusual case,” said Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

“Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.”

The nursing home is not expected to face any charges, as Glantz’s stay in the hospice center meant her death was expected by staff and there was nothing suspicious about her apparent death.

“We have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home but the investigation is ongoing,” Houchin said.