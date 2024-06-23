Reform ama uhame Nairobi - An undercover cop warns RAMA, a notorious thug who operates in Umoja 3 and Bee Centre, as CCTV exposes him badly.





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Undercover cops have launched a manhunt for a robbery suspect who is only identified by his alias, Rama.

This is after Rama was captured in a CCTV footage stealing from a reveler who had dosed off inside a joint.

Police say he usually operates within Bee Center and Umoja 3 and locals have severally raised concerns about him.

An officer said, “This is not the first time he is being sought by police and he has severally been arrested and gets released after paying bond.

He was warned to either reform or leave the city.

Below is a Facebook post by an undercover cop warning the suspect.







