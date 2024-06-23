Undercover cops shoot dead a notorious thug who has been terrorizing Kenyans along Juja Road after he robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint - He was released from jail 2 weeks ago (PHOTOs).





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Undercover cops shot dead a notorious gangster believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies along Juja Road during a foiled robbery attempt.

The suspect was shot at Nairobi’s Pangani area in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

He was released from jail two weeks ago and instead of reforming, he continued with his criminal activities.

An undercover cop said the suspect was shot just moments after he attacked a pregnant woman within the Mlango Kubwa area at gunpoint.

The woman would later call for help and police officers who were within the vicinity decided to chase after him.

On realising that he was being trailed by officers, he allegedly pulled out the gun and started shooting randomly.

However, he was shot and died on the spot.

His body was taken to City Mortuary by a land cruiser belonging to Pangani Police Station.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.