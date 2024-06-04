Real Madrid confirms signing of KYLIAN MBAPPE on a five-year deal







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Spanish giants, Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international penned a five-year contract with Real Madrid after several years of speculation suggesting a move was imminent during the previous two summers.

Mbappe ultimately committed his future to PSG following the departure of fellow superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar to stay for one more season.

However, the 25-year-old decided that he would not be extending his contract in Paris for another year, meaning he could agree a free transfer to a club outside France from January.

His move to Los Blancos has now been confirmed, days after the Spanish giants lifted their 15th Champions League trophy, beating Borussia Dortmund 2- 0 at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Mbappe agreed to take a major pay cut after signing a five-year contract, with the 25-year-old due to receive 15m euros net (£12.8m) a season at Madrid, down from the 25m euros net (£21.4m) he earned in Paris.

In a statement, the club announced: "Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons."

Mbappe posted on Instagram on Monday evening just minutes after the move was confirmed, writing: 'A dream come true.

Mbappe scored 44 goals for PSG last season, his highest tally. He has 256 goals in 308 matches after joining the club in 2017 from Monaco, initially on loan before completing a €180 million (£153m) permanent deal the following summer.

In his time at Parc des Princes, Mbappe became the club's record goalscorer, claimed six Ligue 1 titles, won the Coupe de France four times and the Coupe de la Ligue twice.

In 2020, PSG finished as runners-up in the Champions League, the closest they have got to winning the competition.