ENZO MARESCA confirmed as new Chelsea head coach on a 5-year deal







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Chelsea has confirmed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, handing him a five-year contract with the option of a sixth after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian manager, who is already preparing for pre-season, will officially start work on July 1.

Leicester City are due a compensation package worth around £10million after losing Maresca, as well as six of his backroom staff who will join him at Chelsea.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart led the search, with the club's ownership including Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, and Todd Boehly voting unanimously in favour of Maresca.

Maresca said: ‘To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.’

Winstanley and Stewart added in a joint-statement: 'He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

'Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club.’

Chelsea’s ownership group said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come.

'He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfil our vision and competitive goals for the club.’

Maresca is bringing a large backroom staff with him, including six associates from Leicester in Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello.