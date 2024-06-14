Detectives trail a bhang trafficker who received a sack of bhang from Tanzania at Likoni matatu station disguised as oranges (PHOTOs).

Friday, June 14, 2024
- A team of Anti-Narcotics
officers from Kilindini trailed a suspect as he loitered at the Likoni matatu
station, impatiently waiting for a delivery sent from Tanga in Tanzania.
After a few
hours, Collins Omondi seized the parcel and discretely stowed it in his Subaru
Treza Reg. No. KDE 948E.
The officers,
shadowing Omondi's every move, trailed him to the Fazuka Apartment Complex in
Utange Solian, where they swiftly arrested the unsuspecting smuggler.
A meticulous search in his vehicle uncovered a cleverly concealed manilla sack, camouflaged with a mound of oranges.
Upon closer examination, the sack was found to harbor
14kg of dry greenish plant material, arousing strong suspicion of the illicit
drug, Bhang!
Securing the
exhibit and with the suspect well restrained, the officers knocked at the house
of Halima Masudi Hassan, who was up and ready to do some business.
In her house, an additional 12kg of bhang was
seized.
The two suspects were arrested and taken to Port Police Station awaiting arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
