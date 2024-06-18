RAILA now confirms he is officially RUTO’s errand boy – See what he did in Malawi over the weekend?

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is now officially an errand boy for President William Ruto.
This is after Ruto sent him to
Malawi to represent him while he was busy in Italy and Switzerland
Raila, who represented Kenya and
Ruto during the funeral service for the late Malawi Vice President
Saulos Klaus Chilima, delivered condolences on behalf of the Kenyan President.
“I come here with a very deep heart and I speak on behalf of the people of Kenya.
"First, I want to convey my
condolences on behalf of the President of Kenya, His Excellency William Ruto,”
stated Raila
As soon as the former Prime
Minister hit the podium, he was received with shouts and cheers at the Bingu
National Stadium before he went ahead to praise the late Chilima’s stance in
politics.
Raila’s speech was cut short as
cheers grew louder, especially when he emphasized Chilima’s resilience in
ensuring an equitable division of resources.
Further, Raila expressed his
condolences, citing that Kenya had expressed a similar loss when the country
lost the Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, in a plane
crash.
In his speech, Raila also pushed
for African unity and fairness in accessing resources from Western Countries.
“We are not asking for charity;
we are asking for fairness in the international world markets. We want to see
that Africans are able to add value to raw materials, and we are respected,”
stated Raila.
He empathised with Malawi after
the traumatic experiences following a drought occasioned by climate change.
Raila additionally stated that
he would push to have African states compensated for the devastating effects of
climate change, noting that Africans were bearing the brunt of the events that
they had barely contributed to.
The Azimio kingpin advocated for relaxed travel measures
across the continent, arguing that the current visa system hinders African
Unity.
