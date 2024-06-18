RAILA now confirms he is officially RUTO’s errand boy – See what he did in Malawi over the weekend?





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is now officially an errand boy for President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto sent him to Malawi to represent him while he was busy in Italy and Switzerland

Raila, who represented Kenya and Ruto during the funeral service for the late Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, delivered condolences on behalf of the Kenyan President.

“I come here with a very deep heart and I speak on behalf of the people of Kenya.

"First, I want to convey my condolences on behalf of the President of Kenya, His Excellency William Ruto,” stated Raila

As soon as the former Prime Minister hit the podium, he was received with shouts and cheers at the Bingu National Stadium before he went ahead to praise the late Chilima’s stance in politics.

Raila’s speech was cut short as cheers grew louder, especially when he emphasized Chilima’s resilience in ensuring an equitable division of resources.

Further, Raila expressed his condolences, citing that Kenya had expressed a similar loss when the country lost the Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, in a plane crash.

In his speech, Raila also pushed for African unity and fairness in accessing resources from Western Countries.

“We are not asking for charity; we are asking for fairness in the international world markets. We want to see that Africans are able to add value to raw materials, and we are respected,” stated Raila.

He empathised with Malawi after the traumatic experiences following a drought occasioned by climate change.

Raila additionally stated that he would push to have African states compensated for the devastating effects of climate change, noting that Africans were bearing the brunt of the events that they had barely contributed to.

The Azimio kingpin advocated for relaxed travel measures across the continent, arguing that the current visa system hinders African Unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST