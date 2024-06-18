DPP orders the arrest of PS ABDI DUBAT’s PA for beating a LUO Woman to a pulp – The Pride of RUTO‘s men is becoming too much





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of a personal assistant and a relative of East Africa Affairs Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat for assaulting a house girl in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

In a letter to Kilimani Police Station, Dorcas Rugut, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions directed the officers at the station to charge the suspects namely Ibrahim Hussein Omar (a relative and a PA to the PS Abdi Dubat) and his brother Ali Hussein Omar who is an employee of Kenya power for assaulting the woman on May 18 this year.

"You are hereby directed to have the suspects charged immediately for the offence of assault, causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 215 of the Penal Code," the ODPP letter states in part.

While recommending the prosecution of the two relatives of the PS, ODPP stated that there is overwhelming evidence that the duo intentionally and recklessly assaulted the complainant Miriam Atieno Okello.

The domestic worker says Ibrahim assaulted, tortured, and insulted her under the guise of a family dispute, accompanied by his brother, Ali.

