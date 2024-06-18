Banissa residents incite Muslims against RAILA with massive demos as they blame BABA for their misfortunes

Addressing the press, the
protesters claimed that Raila Odinga is the reason they are not represented in
Parliament after their MP died through a hit and run in Nairobi.
Some of the protesters lamented
that developments in the region have been on hold for more than a year since
their MP, Kullow Maalim Hassan, passed away in March 2023.
They argued that the
by-election, which was expected to take place within 90 days after the
declaration of vacancy, was shelved after Raila contested the constitution
of the IEBC leadership.
"We had a valid expectation that a by-election would be conducted within 90 days after the declaration of the vacancy in strict adherence to our existing laws.
"The by-election did not
happen because of the obvious reason that the IEBC is not fully
constituted," lamented a protester.
"Our hopes of enjoying our
constitutional right of having representation in the National Assembly
therefore were dashed and it continues diminishing day by day."
"However, three months ago,
the people of Banissa Constituency received a glimmer of hope after the recent
ruling of the High Court ordering the current IEBC selection panel to appoint
the new IEBC Commissioners and chair to enable them to carry their mandate
including conducting a by-election for Banissa Constituency," he added.
They lamented that after months
of delay, the High Court in February paved the way for the hiring of IEBC
chairperson and commissioners but the former Prime Minister opposed the ruling.
"No sooner had the
honourable judge read her judgment than the ODM leader thrashed her judgment
while demanding that there will be no hiring of IEBC commissioners before the
MPs could approve the NADCO report," the protester angrily complained.
"The outburst by the ODM
leader in rejecting the court's decision and issuing demands notwithstanding
that it has no basis in our existing law, was unfortunate for the people of
Banissa and Garissa at large."
"Anyone who blocks the
realisation of that right is our enemy as people of Banissa and he has no
goodwill of the entire people in this nation," he added.
