RAILA is the next AU Chairman like it or not – You won’t believe who RUTO has appointed to lead BABA’s AU campaigns

Friday, June 7, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Chairmanship has received a huge boost.
This is after President William
Ruto appointed a secretariat to lead Raila’s campaigns throughout Africa.
The president appointed a
distinguished team to ensure Baba clinches the AU seat, among them Ambassador
Mahboub Maalim, Professor Makau Mutua, Ambassador Elkanah Odembo, Ambassador
Anthony Okara, and Ambassador Caroline Karugu.
This comes even as Ruto’s
government has declared its full support for Raila’s AU candidature.
Support for Azimio leader Raila
Odinga's candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship continues to
surge, with significant backing from the government.
During a press conference at his
Railway offices in Nairobi on Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring Raila's success in
securing the prestigious position.
The campaign team will now
prepare all the briefs for use by the candidate, develop campaign materials
including digital presence, and prepare for the public debate to be broadcast
live for African citizens.
It will equally prepare Baba’s
application documents together with requisite translations of his resume into 6
languages; Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, English, and Kiswahili.
