RAILA risks his AU Chairmanship bid as he declares his stand on One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling revenue-sharing formula – This changes everything





Friday, June 7, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has made the big announcement after declaring his support for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula.

Addressing the media yesterday after meeting the conveners of the Limuru III conference at Chungwa house in Nairobi, Raila said the one man, one vote, one shilling formula would ensure fair distribution of resources in the country.

The former Prime Minister noted that it was time for a discussion on the distribution of resources in Kenya.

“This is a conversation that if we have it openly, we will be able to convince the majority of our people that this is the right way to go and that is why in the BBI we had proposed it,” said Raila.

“Some people don’t want to hear it but we want to ensure that every Kenyan is equally treated that is why we are saying one man one vote one shilling, I agree totally with this, I am not a populist, I always talk my mind openly,” he added.

This comes even as there is a strained relationship between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over the one man, one vote, one shilling campaign that the DP is pushing for the benefit of Mt. Kenya.

Ruto has warned Gachagua to drop the one man, one vote, one shilling campaign, terming it tribal.

And by declaring support for the Gachagua’s campaign, Raila is risking his Africa Union Chairmanship bid in which he desperately needs the support of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST