Protester breaks into UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK’s garden and poops in his duck pond







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - An activist broke into UK Prime Minister, Rishik Sunak’s garden and pooped in his duck pond.

Activist Oliver, 21, from Manchester, was wearing a vest which reads “eat s*** Rishi” as he took a dump at the Prime Minister’s £2million mansion in Yorkshire.

He then uploaded a video of him defecating in the lake at Rishi Sunak’s house to social media.





Youth Demand, who organised the protest, said four people had been arrested in connection with the stunt.

The group, who describe themselves as “a youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide”, said the "political system is broken. They then called on fellow activists to join them for a week of civil disobedience in the run-up to the General Election on July 4.





It is the second time Mr Sunak’s house has faced such a security breach after Greenpeace activists climbed onto the property and draped it with black banners while the PM was away on a family holiday last year.