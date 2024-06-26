After GITHURAI MASSACRE, RUTO declines to sign FINANCE BILL 2024 into law





Wednesday, June 26,202 - President William Ruto has declined to sign the Finance Bill, 2024.

State House sources said that the Bill will be sent back to Parliament before they break for recess today.

The Head of State has also proposed a raft of amendments to the Bill which the MPs will have to consider.

Parliament may amend the Bill in light of the president's reservations or pass it a second time without amending it.

In returning the bill, the president will point out key areas that need to be altered.

If the MPs amend the bill fully accommodating the President's reservations, the speaker shall then resubmit it to the president for assent.

If the House considers the president’s reservations, it may pass it a second time, without amendment, or with amendments that do not fully accommodate his reservations.

This must, however, be supported by two-thirds of the members.

Ruto declined to sign the bill hours after dozens of youths in Githurai were shot dead by police for participating in the anti-government demos on Tuesday.

