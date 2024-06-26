One of UDA’s ground mobilizers who worked tirelessly to campaign for RUTO sprayed with bullets by cops in Githurai - His cousin, an UDA blogger, mourns him.





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A young trader was reportedly killed by stray bullets on Tuesday night after police unleashed terror on Githurai residents.

The deceased trader identified as Ndung’u was among the best ground mobilizers for UDA when Ruto was campaigning for the top seat.

He was hit by spray bullets while on his way home from work.

His cousin, Muchiri Gichuri, an UDA blogger, took to social media to mourn him.

He shared a body of his cousin’s bullet-riddled body on his X account and lamented that despite campaigning for Ruto, they paid him back by taking his life.

“I have this morning received a very disturbing call and images of my cousin, a trader in Githurai market, who was killed last night allegedly from stray bullets while on his way home.

"Ndung'u was among the best ground mobilizers of this government in 2022, and it's so sad that they paid him back by taking his life,” he tweeted.





