Here is MIGUNA‘s advice to ICHUNGWAH who is being used by RUTO to insult villagers – The General sees far like a giraffe





Saturday, June 9, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has blasted National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah for insulting villagers.

On Wednesday, Ichung’wah, who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, castigated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for playing ethnic politics, telling him “You CANNOT build a kingdom with someone who still wants attention from the VILLAGE,”

But Miguna urged Ichung’wah not to demean those villages or villages because it is them that form the Nation.

“No MULTILINGUAL and MULTICULTURAL country can be a NATION. Kenya is made up of 50 NATIONS. Each ethnic group is a DISTINCT NATION.

"We should avoid the nonsensical copycat neocolonial tendencies when referring to ourselves.

"We must be careful to use language that empowers. Let’s avoid degrading our villages, villagers, peasants, and our nationalities.

"Our cultural differences are our STRENGTH. We must embrace them,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

