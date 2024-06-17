Please ban all Muguka coming from Mt Kenya region!! – CS ADEN DUALE incites his community





Monday, June 17, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has added fuel to the fire on the ongoing debate on the ban of Muguka by telling North Eastern leaders to ban the stimulant which originates in Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Speaking in Garissa during Eid al Adha prayers on Sunday, Duale said that the time had come for the stimulant to be banned since it has contributed to a lot of social ills in the community.

Duale said he would not relent in his campaign against the stimulant that he rated as a dangerous drug that was destroying the future of the youth.

“Our neighbouring coastal counties have decided to ban muguka and have continued to take a strong stand against this harmful plant.

"I want to call on the governors of North Eastern to follow suit and fast-track its ban in the counties of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera.

"We must save our generations,” he said.

He hailed the religious leaders for their unrelenting efforts to mobilise local leaders against the Muguka trade.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, who spoke at Mustaqabal University during the Eid prayers, said his administration was making the necessary consultations before coming up with a common stand on the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST