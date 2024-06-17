FINANCE BILL 2024 will sort the economic mess left by UHURU – OSCAR SUDI says as he attacks KIKUYUS

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi has said he supports the Finance Bill 2024 because it will help the country settle debts that were accumulated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.
Speaking in his constituency on Sunday, Sudi Kenya will be freed from heavy foreign debts and the cost
of living will drop drastically if the Finance Bill 2024 is passed by
Parliament.
“Let us not get tired but
continue to stand with our President because his vision for this country is
working already. In a few more months, the country’s economy will be very
stable,” he said.
Sudi, who is a close ally of
President William Ruto also castigated leaders bent on introducing
politics based on tribalism in the country.
“Kikuyus should stop this thing
of calling themselves Mt Kenya groups yet they are national and found in all
corners of the country,” Sudi said.
