PHOTOs of Kenya Kwanza politicians displaying huge sums of money in bags to the public as Kenyans starve - No wonder Gen Z are taking to the streets.





Friday, June 21, 2024 - A section of Kenya Kwanza politicians allied to President William Ruto have been displaying lavish lifestyles in public, even as millions of Kenyans face harsh economic times.

The corrupt politicians move around with huge sums of money in bags and display them to the public amid the high cost of living.

Among the Kenya Kwanza politicians spotted in public with huge sums of money include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech.

The money is believed to be the proceeds of corruption.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.