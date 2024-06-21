Euro 2024: Key Battles and Hot Bonuses From PariPesa! ⚽🔥

As Euro 2024 heats up, some exciting matches are here, promising thrilling action and opportunities for football fans to engage and win. Dive into our previews of the upcoming key clashes, and don’t miss out on our exciting PariPesa promotions to enhance your tournament experience.

Explore our detailed insights and possible picks for the crucial matchups, including Turkey vs Portugal, Belgium vs Romania, and Switzerland vs Germany. Will the favourites prevail, or will there be surprises? Our analysis covers all the angles to keep you informed.

Turkey vs Portugal







Portugal are set to face Turkey in a crucial Euro 2024 Group F second-round match in Dortmund on Saturday. In their opener, Roberto Martinez’s band faced a tough challenge from the Czech Republic, needing a stoppage-time goal from substitute Francisco Conceicao to secure three points. Despite their dominance and a deserved victory based on the overall play, the performance left lingering doubts about their perspectives at the tournament. At the same time, there is a possibility that Turkey may play more openly than the Czech Republic, and the Portuguese could capitalise on this factor to their advantage.

Turkey, on the other hand, secured a victory that should significantly boost their confidence as they face more challenging opponents in Group F. Teenager Arda Guler made a remarkable international debut with a stunning second goal, and coach Vincenzo Montella's choices in selection, tactics, and substitutions proved effective. However, defensive weaknesses remain a concern for the Crescent-Stars, as they kept only four clean sheets in their last 19 games.

Possible picks:

☑️ Portugal To Win - 1.57

☑️ Over 2.5 - 1.72

☑️ Ronaldo To Score At Any Time - 1.80

Belgium vs Romania





Belgium have an opportunity to reaffirm their Euro 2024 winning potential with a decisive victory over Romania in Group E on Saturday. The Red Devils' 1-0 loss to Slovakia on Monday was widely considered the most unjust outcome of the tournament so far, as expected goals indicated that Belgium's chances were about three times better than their opponents'. Domenico Tedesco's squad took 16 shots without success and conceded the lone goal following a disastrous pass by Jeremy Doku into his own penalty area. Will they turn things around and capitalize on their chances in the second competitive clash?

Romania showed more attacking prowess compared to a nervous Ukraine, and although the 3-0 scoreline in their favour was somewhat flattering, they demonstrated clinical finishing when opportunities arose. The Tricolorii will embrace the underdog role once more in this matchup, though they may face greater threats from Belgium's wide players than they did against Ukraine. Before their unfortunate defeat to Slovakia on Monday, Belgium had an impressive record of 10 wins and 5 draws in their previous 15 matches prior to that defeat to Slovakia, so we expect they’ll bounce back.

Possible picks:

☑️ Belgium Handicap (-1) - 1.74

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.91

☑️ Over 2.5 - 1.75

Switzerland vs Germany





Germany have already secured their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 and might soon be joined by Switzerland. The tournament hosts defeated Hungary 2-0 on Wednesday, ensuring their progression to the next round, while Switzerland drew with Scotland 1-1. The question now is whether Julian Nagelsmann's team will aim to finish the group stage with a perfect record. If so, it will undoubtedly make things difficult for the Swiss. Much depends on how the Germans line up, of course, but if they make changes, the Swiss could potentially catch them off guard.

Switzerland aim to remain unbeaten and top the group. Murat Yakin’s team came from behind against Scotland, building on their impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in the opening game. Even with a loss, only a disastrous scenario would see them eliminated, while a win would allow them to leapfrog the hosts and secure a more favourable round-of-16 matchup.

Possible picks:

☑️ Germany To Win - 1.67

☑️ Germany Over 1 - 2.17

☑️ Jamal Musiala To Score At Any Time - 3.55