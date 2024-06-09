PHOTO of the special anointing oil that Apostle PETER MANYURU sells to his followers at Ksh 1,000 - You apply twice a day to get instant miracles.







Monday, June 10, 2024 - Apostle Peter Manyuru of Jesus Teaching Ministries (JTM) church is making a killing selling special anointing oil to the thousands of congregants who flock to his church.

The anointing oil branded with his images goes for Ksh 1,000.

The bottles of the anointing oil are displayed inside his church premises during his daily church services, mostly packed to the brim.

Those who buy the oil are supposed to apply it twice a day and fast for seven days to get miracles and breakthroughs.

Manyuru is among the city preachers whose alleged miracles are shrouded in controversies.

It is alleged that he hires people to stage miracles.

See the photo of the special anointing oil he sells to his followers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.