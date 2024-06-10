Man conned after buying a smartphone in the streets of Nairobi - You won’t believe what he found inside! Nairobi shamba la mawe! (VIDEO).





Monday, June 10, 2024 - A young man who is not familiar with how conmen operate in Nairobi was left with an egg on his face after he bought a phone at Nyamakima from a stranger, only to find out that it was faulty.

The phone appeared functional when he bought it but after the cunning seller who is believed to be a conman operating in downtown Nairobi handed it over to him and left, he realized that it had no motherboard.

He was conned in broad daylight and left counting losses.

Some men were heard in the video advising him that the next time he needs a phone, he should just go to the shop.

Watch the video.

Man conned after buying a smartphone in the streets of Nairobi - Nairobi shamba la mawe! pic.twitter.com/wyvJ2Wr8Fp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2024

