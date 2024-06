Mambo imechemka as RUTO differs with GACHAGUA over his unity calls – You won’t believe what he said?

Monday, June 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has called for national unity as opposed to sectarian and tribal unity being championed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This came amid a fallout between the two United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chiefs.

Speaking at Akorino Church Service at Nakuru Boys' High School, Nakuru County, Ruto urged leaders to embrace every Kenyan in their calls for unity and stop retreating to their tribal cocoons like what Gachagua is doing with his one-man, one-shilling campaign.

"Vile naibu wa rais amesema, tuungane, tushirikiane, tuweke amani hili sisi wote tuchangie katika kuhakikisha Kenya yetu ni Kenya moja.”

"Kenya ambaye Wakenya wote wanajivunia kama wananchi wa taifa letu la Kenya. Na tusikubali wale walikuwa wanajaribu kutugawanya hapa Nakuru juzi nikiwa na huyu Riggy G," Ruto told the congregants.

The president recalled how disunity calls were spread during the 2022 election period and how they overcame what had been predicted to occur in Nakuru had he and his deputy gotten elected.

"Kuna watu walikuwa wanatugawanya hapa wanatuambia kwamba mkichagua huyu Ruto na Riggy G, kutakuwa na matatizo.

"Si Nakuru, iko na amani jameni? Si saa hii tunaongea kujenga barabara, kuunganisha stima, kuweka maji, ndio ile Economic Special Zone inakuwa pale, nafasi ya kazi inapatikana na mimi nitarudi hapa hivi karibuni.”

"Hapa Lanet tunajenga nyumba elfu tano na mimi ninahitaji vijana karibu elfu kumi ya kufanya hio kazi," Ruto continued.

Nakuru County is one of the regions that historically has been the centre of politically-instigated chaos, and Ruto recalled how he and former President Uhuru Kenyatta worked to end such turmoil.

"Tulikuwa hapa na Uhuru Kenyatta na tukakubaliana ya kwamba tunataka kumaliza siasa ya ukabila. Nyinyi watu wa Nakuru mlikuwa mstari ya mbele na mimi nawaenzi na ninawaombea Mungu awatendee mema.”

"Kwa sababu Nakuru ilisimama imara, Kenya ikasimama Imara. Nyinyi watu wa Nakuru mko special.”

"My fellow leaders, let us work for unity for this great nation called Kenya.

"Nyinyi watu wa Akorino mtatuombe Kenya iungane? Ndio twende mbele pamoja?" Ruto continued.

