On the Finance Bill 2024, I will vote a big NO - Kenya Kwanza's DAVID OCHIENG vows to betray RUTO as he regrets dumping RAILA

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Ugenya MP David Ochieng may be regretting dumping former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’a Azimio for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.
This is after he vowed to betray
the president by rejecting the contentious Finance Bill, 2024.
Speaking during an interview,
the lawmaker warned the government about the Finance Bill 2024, which is before
the National Assembly for debate, saying that the proposals in the Bill would
have a huge impact on the middle class.
The MP warned that if passed,
the country would be at a perilous stage in history, adding that it was
ill-conceived and should be withdrawn.
Ochieng revealed that he
wouldn't even try amending the Bill when it's in parliament as he would vote against
it in its entirety.
"He's going to hit at the core the middle class and we are courting a revolution.
"You cannot tax our pay
slips to the skin. I've told you on this matter of the finance bill me vote
against it. totally, I will not even pick and choose," he said.
The MP stated that he had hoped
the government would give Finance Act 2023 time to achieve anything before
making a change.
"I just wanted to say first of all that for me I would I'd imagine that this year will not have a finance bill.
"We didn't need one after all we went through last year. We would have
just said this year, we are not doing a finance bill; we'll try to implement
what we passed last year through this very difficult situation," he
stated.
Ochieng observed the
unpredictability of Kenya's taxation policy was scaring away potential
investors.
Ruto's government had proposed
an increase in tax to boost revenue collection, which directly affected Kenyans
and their businesses.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments