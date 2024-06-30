Over 100 same-sex couples get married at mass wedding ceremony in Mexico







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Over a hundred same-sex couples got married on Friday, June 28 in a group ceremony as part of Mexico City’s gay pride celebrations month.

The 147 couples expressed their commitment to one another in a gathering that emphasized their years-long fight for equal rights.

The ceremony started with a concert by the Gay Choir of Mexico City, followed by a civil ritual to exchange vows and formalize the marriage.

“I told myself that today is just a normal day,” groom Ricardo Mercado said. “But I do feel the nervousness and emotion, this nice feeling especially, with all the community here united, you feel a nice energy.”

Mass same-sex weddings are part of an annual ceremony that takes place during Pride Month in the city. Mexico City, the capital city of Mexico, legalized gay unions back in 2009 and the city usually funds gay marriages every year.

In 2023, hundreds of same-sex couples and transgender people in Mexico City celebrated weddings and the completion of administrative processes to change their gender.