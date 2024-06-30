MP DAVID GAKARIA and his wife wear 'I'm sorry' t-shirts to beg Kenyans after voting for the controversial Finance Bill that led to violent protest







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament (MP) David Gikaria and his wife, Violet Nzisa Katua, have made a surprising gesture of apology for supporting the Finance Bill 2024.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, they were photographed wearing matching white t-shirts emblazoned with the message "I am sorry," which quickly went viral on social media.

This unconventional method of expressing regret has drawn significant attention and sparked discussions among netizens. Gikaria's bold move underscores his acknowledgement of the controversy surrounding his support for the bill.

“I am sorry, Please forgive me for not listening to you in rejecting the finance bill,” Gikaria’s t-shirt read.

On the other hand, Nzisa was seen in full support of her husband and wore a similar t-shirt that read; “He is sorry, Please forgive him.”

Gikaria’s gesture comes just days after several other politicians took to the internet to apologize for their votes in favour of the Finance Bill 2024 which led to a violent protest in the country.