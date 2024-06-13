On The Run: DCI parades the face of a Kamba lady wanted in connection with murder after stabbing her ex-boyfriend 3 times on the chest using a kitchen knife (PHOTOs).









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Detectives based at DCI Kayole, Nairobi are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Mary Mwende Kimwalu, who is a suspect in a case of Attempted Murder committed at Mihang'o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county on April 22, 2023.

In the case, Mary Mwende reportedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend three times on the chest using a kitchen knife, after a tiff that sundered their once dazzling love. After the heinous attack, she went underground, carefully effacing the track behind her.



Mwende did not only hole up, but also cut communication with her family, known friends and has since avoided places she previously frequented hence paralyzing efforts to bring her to justice.



The Immigration Department confirms that she has not exited the country, and a warrant of arrest issued against her on May 13, 2024 is in force.



Records of the suspect held at the National Registration Bureau indicate that she hails from Ikutha in Kitui Central, at Kyoani sub-location.



Uploaded herewith are photos of the suspect availed to the police by the family, who are also desperate to know the whereabouts of their kin.



Do you know her? Have you seen her? Do you have any information that could assist in her arrest? Please report to any police station, DCI office or #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline number 0800 722 203 any time 24/7.













