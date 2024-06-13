How a senior police officer caught Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI unaware and shot her, shortly after she delivered a ruling on a case involving his wife - This is shocking.







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - There was drama at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi after a senior police officer shot and wounded Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

The incident happened after the Magistrate delivered a ruling in a case involving the wife of the senior officer.

The disgruntled senior officer, who is an Officer Commanding Station in Kisumu, had travelled to Nairobi to attend to a case where his wife was a suspect.

His wife wanted to be released pending a hearing and determination of the case.

However, the magistrate denied her bond.

The court was sitting in a tent outside the main court precincts.

Soon after the magistrate had ruled on the matter, the officer went behind the tent and shot the magistrate in the thigh.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said other officers who were present responded and killed the police officer after a gun battle.

Another member of the public was injured in the drama.

Both the magistrate and the other victim were rushed to hospital in serious condition after the 2 pm incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.