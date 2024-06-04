Rapper COMMON explains how DRAKE's Dad helped them squash their beef







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Rapper and actor, Common has explained how Drake‘s dad played a key part in helping them squash their beef.

The two rappers beefed with each other in the early 2010s, on tracks like “Sweet” and “Stay Schemin'” before quickly patching things with the help of an unlikely person - Drake’s father Dennis Graham.

Appearing on Drink Champs alongside Pete Rock, Common opened up about their rift and how Graham brokered a truce between them.

“I eventually saw Drake face to face,” he said at the 34:18 mark in the video, referring to their meeting at the 2012 Grammy Awards. “It was at a point where I was like, ‘Wassup?’ And we had little words.

“And then his father was there and was like, ‘Y’all need to squash this.’ And I was like, ‘Man, this an elder talking to me. This this man’s father. Let me chill out.’ And then Drake just was like, ‘I ain’t on this.’ So we just squashed it.

He continued: “I was like, ‘Listen, if we face to face, then aight, I’m done with it. Even if it was some subliminal disses, I said what I had to say. Right now, we saying we squashing it. We good.'”

Common also said that the beef started after Drake began dating his ex Serena Williams and took “subliminal” shots at him on wax.

“I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminal,” he added. “I don’t know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I’m just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls. You know wars happen over women. That’s just what it is.”

He added: “I ain’t going to get at you if you with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs then I’m like, ‘Come on, man, okay.'”

Back in a 2012 interview with Cabbie Richards, Common detailed the moment he and Drake buried the hatchet in

“We had a talk, we had a conversation. It was a face-to-face, man-to-man, a positive thing. It was a good conversation,” he said. “I’ve learned to respect him even more. I already thought he was a talented guy, but just from the conversation we had, I hold even more respect for him.

“We saw each other and the conversation was initiated. It was just a respectful conversation that needed to be had, so he knew that I’m not at him trying to destroy him as a human being. It was a Hip Hop battle to me. I had to put all of those things into Hip Hop… I gave him a pound, gave him a boom and it was all love.”