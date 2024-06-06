RUTO means business and wants RAILA at the AU by hook or by crook – See what he has done to ensure BABA bags the coveted AU seat?

Thursday, June 6, 2024 – President William Ruto now means business as far as making Azimio Leader Raila Odinga the next African Union Chairman is concerned.
This is after he formed a
secretariat to make sure Baba goes to the AU as its chairman next year.
Speaking at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs headquarters in Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi
revealed that Ruto's government has created a campaign secretariat
to work with Raila’s team to cement his bid for the AU Chairmanship.
According to Mudavadi, they have
held a consultative meeting with Raila and his team to touch base on the levels
of preparation for the AU's plum job.
While exuding confidence in
Odinga's potential to clinch the seat, Mudavadi asserted that the government
will fully throw its weight behind the nation's candidate and will offer any
support needed.
"We have no doubt that the
candidate will pursue excellence in line with the continent's collective
aspirations of the Africa we want in 2063 as framed in the AUC development
framework," he said.
To affirm his commitment,
Mudavadi said that Raila’s candidacy campaigns will now be led by the state and
the created secretariat will work closely with Mr. Odinga's consultation team.
"It will prepare all the
briefs for use by the candidate, develop campaign materials including digital
presence, and prepare for the public debate to be broadcast live for African
citizens," said Mudavadi.
"The team is firming up
preparatory and application documents together with requisite translations of
the resume into 6 languages; Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, English, and
Kiswahili."
He added that the submission
preparations will be made by the end of June ahead of the deadline for regional
submissions set for August 6, 20204.
