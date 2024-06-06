RUTO means business and wants RAILA at the AU by hook or by crook – See what he has done to ensure BABA bags the coveted AU seat?







Thursday, June 6, 2024 – President William Ruto now means business as far as making Azimio Leader Raila Odinga the next African Union Chairman is concerned.

This is after he formed a secretariat to make sure Baba goes to the AU as its chairman next year.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed that Ruto's government has created a campaign secretariat to work with Raila’s team to cement his bid for the AU Chairmanship.

According to Mudavadi, they have held a consultative meeting with Raila and his team to touch base on the levels of preparation for the AU's plum job.

While exuding confidence in Odinga's potential to clinch the seat, Mudavadi asserted that the government will fully throw its weight behind the nation's candidate and will offer any support needed.

"We have no doubt that the candidate will pursue excellence in line with the continent's collective aspirations of the Africa we want in 2063 as framed in the AUC development framework," he said.

To affirm his commitment, Mudavadi said that Raila’s candidacy campaigns will now be led by the state and the created secretariat will work closely with Mr. Odinga's consultation team.

"It will prepare all the briefs for use by the candidate, develop campaign materials including digital presence, and prepare for the public debate to be broadcast live for African citizens," said Mudavadi.

"The team is firming up preparatory and application documents together with requisite translations of the resume into 6 languages; Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, English, and Kiswahili."

He added that the submission preparations will be made by the end of June ahead of the deadline for regional submissions set for August 6, 20204.

The Kenyan DAILY POST