I will never be misused again to attack a brother from Mt. Kenya – GACHAGUA now reveals why he publicly apologized to UHURU

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sought to explain his move to issue a public apology to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking during a stopover
meeting in Limuru, Gachagua asserted that most of the leaders in the vote-rich
region including him, were misled to attack Uhuru Kenyatta.
He acknowledged that it was not
wise to attack their leader publicly given that a section of the public also
mocked the former President.
Therefore, he noted that it
would be wise to apologize to Uhuru to avoid a repeat of the same.
"We were misled, we
attacked and shouted down President Uhuru. I requested forgiveness, did you
forgive me? Never again will we attack our leader. Do not stab your brother in
the back.”
"That is why I personally
went live on TV and Radio to seek forgiveness from our son Uhuru Kenyatta for
attacking him during the campaigns. We acknowledge our mistake. The bad thing
would be to repeat the mistake," he stated.
Gachagua detailed that the
apology was also necessary given that there were still plans to cause division
among the current leaders.
He also cautioned the young
leaders from the region not to be used in fueling division in the mountain,
noting that the vote-rich region is always the target for people planning to
cause division.
Uhuru is yet to comment on
Gachagua's public apology.
