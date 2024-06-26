'Nothing is worth taking your own life' - Boxing legend ROY JONES Jr announces his son, DeANDRE, 32, has committed suicide







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - American boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr has announced the tragic death of his 32-year-old son DeAndre who committed suicide over the weekend.

Jones Jr shared the devastating news in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram, in which he described how 'thankful' he was to have spent the final evening of his son's life with him.

'Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life Saturday,' Jones wrote. 'I'm so thankful that god allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.

'I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and god should be the one to take it away.

'Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.'





DeAndre, born on July 1, 1992, was the youngest of three children that Jones shared with wife Natlyn after his brothers Roy III and DeShaun.

Authorities are yet to confirm any details surrounding his death on Saturday.

Jones, a former four-weight world champion, is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.