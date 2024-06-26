Napoli considering reducing their asking price for VICTOR OSIMHEN







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Italian club, Napoli, is reportedly set to reduce their asking price for striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen currently has a €150 million release clause in his contract, which has put off some of his potential buyers.

Italian reports have claimed that Napoli will lessen their release clause stance on the striker, with Calciomercato stating the Partenopei may lower their initial valuation to €100 million.

Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte is said to be aiming to bring in Romelu Lukaku as his replacement, with the pair interested in being reunited after working together at Inter for two seasons before the manager's resignation after claiming the 2020-21 Scudetto.