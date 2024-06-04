Good news for jobless Kenyans as RUTO secures massive job opportunities in Canada – Look!





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Jobless Kenyans can now rush to apply for job opportunities in Canada after the government of President William Ruto secured massive opportunities for them.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sign'Oei confirmed that the Kenyan Government had signed multiple deals with Canada.

He revealed that this was after the conclusion of the Kenya-Canada Binational Commission co-chaired with Cheryl Urban, the Assistant Deputy Minister for Sub-Saharan Africa Global Affairs.

The two countries agreed on labour migration which will see workers from Kenya travel to Canada for migration and vice versa. This move is expected to lower the rate of unemployment among Kenyans and increase diaspora remittances.

According to the PS, the two countries also agreed on working towards eliminating consular and administrative barriers in the visa process. This will ease the migration of Kenyans and those already living in Canada.

"We also agreed on addressing constraints with the GOK (the Government of Kenya) service portal. I am deeply grateful for the spirit of partnership that guided our deliberation," Sing'Oei stated.

Additionally, the two countries agreed on further cooperating in trade and investment. The PS did not delve into the details of this agreement.

However, it is expected to boost the country's economy and increase exports from past similar agreements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST