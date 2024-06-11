No military chopper as DP GACHAGUA boards a Kenya Airways commercial flight to Mombasa ahead of International Scientific Conference where he is the Chief Guest (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarded a Kenya Airways flight to Mombasa where he expected to be the chief guest at the International Scientific Conference.

This comes amid claims that he no longer has access to military choppers.

On Sunday, he arrived late in Nakuru for the Akorino National Prayer Conference and apologized to the President, claiming he had transport challenges.

He found the event underway after arriving nearly one hour after President Ruto and his entourage.

A few weeks ago, he was also denied a military chopper during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Bungoma, forcing him to hire a private chopper.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.