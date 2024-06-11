CCTV captures the moment a man was robbed of Ksh 200,000 outside Family Bank in Kikuyu town - Was this an inside job? (VIDEO).









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - A man lost Ksh 200,000 to an unidentified gang outside Family Bank in Kikuyu town, shortly after withdrawing the money.

The gang accosted him at gunpoint and robbed him of the money before fleeing in a Toyota Vitz registration number KDD 610D.

CCTV footage capturing the robbery incident shows the gang accosting the victim along the busy street and grabbing the money as members of the public watch.

It is not clear whether the gang worked in cahoot with rogue bank staff to execute the robbery mission.

Word has it that such robbery cases where victims are trailed by armed gunmen from banks after withdrawing huge sums of money are common in Kikuyu town.





Watch the footage.

Armed Robbery Outside Kikuyu Family Bank



Hi Nyakundi. Kindly post this for me. This happened today outside Kikuyu Family Bank. A colleague was robbed at gunpoint. Ksh 200,000 was stolen just close to where both Kikuyu Police Station and Kikuyu Kikuyu Law Court are located. The… pic.twitter.com/YPA9HdqtFB — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.