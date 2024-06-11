CCTV captures the moment a man was robbed of Ksh 200,000 outside Family Bank in Kikuyu town - Was this an inside job? (VIDEO).

The gang accosted him at gunpoint
and robbed him of the money before fleeing in a Toyota Vitz registration number
KDD 610D.
CCTV footage capturing the
robbery incident shows the gang accosting the victim along the busy street and
grabbing the money as members of the public watch.
It is not clear whether the gang
worked in cahoot with rogue bank staff to execute the robbery mission.
Word has it that such robbery
cases where victims are trailed by armed gunmen from banks after withdrawing
huge sums of money are common in Kikuyu town.
Watch the footage.
Armed Robbery Outside Kikuyu Family Bank— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 10, 2024
Hi Nyakundi. Kindly post this for me. This happened today outside Kikuyu Family Bank. A colleague was robbed at gunpoint. Ksh 200,000 was stolen just close to where both Kikuyu Police Station and Kikuyu Kikuyu Law Court are located. The… pic.twitter.com/YPA9HdqtFB
