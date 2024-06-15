Nandi Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI urges ICHUNG’WAH to respect GACHAGUA – Claims he wasn’t disciplined as a child and deserves a beating









Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has come to the defense of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been receiving a barrage of missiles from men close to President William Ruto led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah.

Speaking in Ruai on Friday, Cherargei asked the National Assembly Majority Leader to respect the DP in his utterances.

The lawmaker claimed Ichung'wah wasn't disciplined as a child, referencing the incident where he shook the president's hand while pocketing.

"I want to ask Kimani Ichung'wah to respect you.

"He should stop being disrespectful; we see even when he greets the president, he puts his hand in his pocket.

"He deserves to be given a thorough beating; if he was not disciplined in primary school, then the rest of us will beat him," Cherargei said amid cheers

The lawmaker further faulted the MPs for flouting standing orders when they had a discussion on the DP in parliament.

He questioned why Speaker Moses Wetang'ula allowed the discussion to continue, urging him to be impartial in his duties

"I am very shocked. You've been an MP, and according to standing order number 87 of the National Assembly standing orders, the standing orders of the National Assembly do not allow your conduct or that of any other person to be discussed without a substantive motion,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST