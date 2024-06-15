Nandi Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI urges ICHUNG’WAH to respect GACHAGUA – Claims he wasn’t disciplined as a child and deserves a beating

Speaking in Ruai on Friday, Cherargei asked
the National Assembly Majority Leader to respect the DP in his utterances.
The lawmaker claimed Ichung'wah
wasn't disciplined as a child, referencing the incident where he shook the
president's hand while pocketing.
"I want to ask Kimani Ichung'wah to respect you.
"He should stop being disrespectful; we see even when he greets the president, he puts his hand in his pocket.
"He deserves to be
given a thorough beating; if he was not disciplined in primary school, then the
rest of us will beat him," Cherargei said amid cheers
The lawmaker further faulted the
MPs for flouting standing orders when they had a discussion on the DP in parliament.
He questioned why Speaker Moses
Wetang'ula allowed the discussion to continue, urging him to be impartial in
his duties
"I am very shocked.
You've been an MP, and according to standing order number 87 of the National
Assembly standing orders, the standing orders of the National Assembly do not
allow your conduct or that of any other person to be discussed without a
substantive motion,” he stated.
