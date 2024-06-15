32-year-old KAMENE GORO explains why she doesn’t want to have kids despite her biological clock ticking.





Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Renowned media personality Kamene Goro has shared her reasons for not wanting to have children.

Speaking during a reality show, the NRG radio presenter expressed her fear of childbirth.

Kamene also added that she already has significant responsibilities that have her committed full-time.

“I feel like the process is extremely scary, and I am still trying to wrap my head around that entire thing.

"I mean, as we are, we already have his two children, I am still partly a child, and I have two dogs… I don’t think I’m ready,” Kamene said.

However, Kamene praised her husband, DJ Bonez, highlighting his excellent parenting skills.

She mentioned how well he cares for his two children, a boy, and a girl, and would thus make a good father.

Kamene was recently the subject of speculation among some Kenyans who thought they noticed a baby bump in a video she posted on social media.

She however dismissed the claims, insisting that the details in the picture were exaggerated.

Kamene got married last year at a lavish wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.