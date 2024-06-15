32-year-old KAMENE GORO explains why she doesn’t want to have kids despite her biological clock ticking.

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Renowned media personality Kamene Goro has shared her reasons for not wanting to have children.
Speaking during a reality show, the NRG radio presenter expressed her
fear of childbirth.
Kamene also added that she already has significant
responsibilities that have her committed full-time.
“I feel like the process is extremely scary, and I am still trying to wrap my head around that entire thing.
"I mean,
as we are, we already have his two children, I am still partly a child, and I
have two dogs… I don’t think I’m ready,” Kamene said.
However, Kamene praised her husband, DJ Bonez, highlighting his
excellent parenting skills.
She mentioned how well he cares for his two children, a boy, and
a girl, and would thus make a good father.
Kamene was recently the subject of speculation among some Kenyans
who thought they noticed a baby bump in a video she posted on social media.
She however dismissed the claims, insisting that the details in
the picture were exaggerated.
Kamene got married last year at a lavish wedding.
