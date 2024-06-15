My father's younger brother swore that none of us will ever get married - LADY celebrates as her sister weds

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - A lady is celebrating after her sister's court wedding.
In a Facebook post on Friday, June 14, 2024, she revealed
that their father's younger brother swore that none of them would ever get
married.
“Send my regards to my
father's immediate younger brother, the one who swore that none of us will ever
get married,” she wrote.
Tell him hello for me!!!
Another person is getting married soon
Tell him that his tears will
be loooooonnnnnnnmgggggh!!!!!
You see eeeh God has started
a good job in my family and there is no going back!!!
My sister is legally
married!!!!
Today, I was a witness to my
sister's court marriage and I can't thank God enough!!!
Please drop a Thanksgiving
comment under this post!!
God has done it again for
us!!!! Happy married life Big sis!!!!!
See the fine babe we gave to our in-law. We too fine for our house jooor!! 14/06/2024.
