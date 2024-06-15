My father's younger brother swore that none of us will ever get married - LADY celebrates as her sister weds







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - A lady is celebrating after her sister's court wedding.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 14, 2024, she revealed that their father's younger brother swore that none of them would ever get married.

“Send my regards to my father's immediate younger brother, the one who swore that none of us will ever get married,” she wrote.

Tell him hello for me!!! Another person is getting married soon

Tell him that his tears will be loooooonnnnnnnmgggggh!!!!!

You see eeeh God has started a good job in my family and there is no going back!!!

My sister is legally married!!!!

Today, I was a witness to my sister's court marriage and I can't thank God enough!!!

God has done it again for us!!!! Happy married life Big sis!!!!!

See the fine babe we gave to our in-law. We too fine for our house jooor!! 14/06/2024.