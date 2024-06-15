Cheating husband sues Apple after wife discovered ‘deleted’ messages sent to LADIES

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Apple is to be sued by a businessman after “deleted” messages he sent to ladies were found by his wife on another device.
The cheating husband, who is reportedly a middle-aged man
from England, claims Apple’s lack of transparency over deleted messages led to
his wife filing for divorce.
He told The Times he had turned to prostitutes in the final
years of his marriage, and would contact them through the iMessage app on his
iPhone before deleting the texts.
But the messages were eventually discovered by his wife on
the family’s iMac computer, along with messages going back several years he
believed he had wiped.
“If you are told a message is deleted, you are entitled to
believe it’s deleted,” He told the Times newspaper.
“It’s all quite painful and quite raw still. It was a very
brutal way of finding out [for my wife].
“My thoughts are if I had been able to talk to her
rationally and she had not had such a brutal realisation of it, I might still
be married.”
He added: “Divorce is an extraordinarily stressful process
and you have children and family dynamics.
“In my opinion it’s all because Apple told me my messages
were deleted when they weren’t.
“If the message had said, ‘These messages are deleted on
this device’, that would have been a clue, or ‘These messages are deleted on
this device only’ that would have been even better.”
He is now pursuing legal action against the company for the
more than £5 million he lost in his divorce and legal costs, claiming the
company does not make it clear to customers that deleted messages can appear on
other Apple devices.
Simon Walton, from London law firm Rosenblatt which is
representing the businessman, told the Telegraph that “Apple had not been clear
with users as to what happens to messages they send and receive and,
importantly, delete”.
He said: “In many cases, the iPhone informs the user that
messages have been deleted but, as we have seen, that isn’t true and is
misleading because they are still found on other linked devices — something
Apple doesn’t tell its users."
“I would be eager to hear from other Apple customers who
have experienced similar issues,” he added.
