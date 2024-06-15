TEYANA TAYLOR's ex IMAN SHUMPERT claims she makes double of what he makes; asks for a change in child support payments amid bitter divorce







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Teyana Taylor's ex-husband, Iman Shumpert has claimed that she makes double of what he does as he is asking for a change in child support payments amid their bitter divorce.

The 33-year-old former NBA star has filed new court documents asking for an adjustment due to a pay gap with the 33-year-old singer and actress according to TMZ on Thursday.

Shumpert alleges in the court documents that Taylor's gross monthly income before taxes is $93,885 which is nearly double what his is at $47,981.

Shumpert has earned $48million over his NBA career but has not played in the league since 2021.

When Teyana filed for divorce in November, she claimed that her estranged husband was insecure and jealous of her fame.

The two are currently in the midst of figuring out child support over their two kids as Shumpert says he is comfortable with paying $8,000 a month.

He also claims that he will pay health insurance for 'major' medical expenses but would like to split the children's' other health services.

The new legal wrinkle comes just months after Taylor accused Shumpert of turning off the utilities at the Atlanta home she shares with their kids.